New Impact World Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at Under Siege.

The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions. This is their first title reign.

Before losing tonight, Violent By Design had held the titles since defeating The Good Brothers at Sacrifice on March 5, 2022.

Ongoing results of Under Siege are available here.

Below are the highlights of the match:

