Shiloh Hill Set To Face Mr NXT Runner Up At GAB

The card for "WWE NXT" Great American Bash just got a little bigger as Shiloh Hill is now slated to take on Tristan Angels.

Hill broke the news in a backstage interview addressing whether he and Tristan Angels, his recent "Mr. NXT" pageant competitor, were even in score after interference resulted in Angels losing his WWE EVOLVE Championship match earlier in the "NXT" broadcast. According to Hill, the feud between he and Angels still had more to be seen, which is why they'll face off once more, this time in the ring of the Great American Bash on June 28.

"For that pageant, I had to actually open up about finding myself still. And right when I let my guard down to be real with the WWE Universe, I got taken advantage of. So no, Tristan and I are not even, far from it, actually," Hill said. "Tristan, I sincerely hope you enjoyed all the pageantry because now that I'm cleared, body and mind, things are going to get a whole lot worse for you. That taste of inflicting punishment on you is going to be addicting and I'm craving it. So this Sunday at the Great American Bash, I'm going to make you regret what you did, and I'm going to show you why no one sleeps on Shiloh Hill."

Two weeks ago, Hill bested Angels in the "Mr. NXT" pageant. His celebration didn't last long, however, as Angels cracked a shillelagh and steel chair across Hill's back. To rub more salt in Hill's wounds, Angels then stole the "Mr. NXT" winner sash.