Aaron Rourke Retains WWE EVOLVE Title Thanks To Mystery Interference

Aaron Rourke is still EVOLVE Champion after a successful defense over Tristan Angels in Rourke's debut match on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday. Rourke was a judge in the "Mr. NXT" pageant a few weeks ago, where Angels lost to Shiloh Hill, yet Angels took out Hill following the fan vote. The star wore the "Mr. NXT" sash down to the ring.

After trying to goad Rourke with the sash, Angels and the champion had a solid back-and-forth battle, until the lights dimmed red and Hill's laugh rang out in the Performance Center. The distraction allowed Rourke to send Angels over the top rope twice from opposite sides of the ring, but on the second attempt, Angels grabbed Rourke's feet and pulled him off the apron, sending him face-first off the edge on the way down. With that, Angels took control of the match.

Rourke was able to regain steam with a series of lariats and catch Angels off the ropes into a fallaway slam. He hit a flurry of offense but couldn't keep his challenger down for the three. Rourke was distracted by the sash when he was on the top rope, and Angels knocked him to the outside.

Angels went to pick up the sash off the ground, but someone pulled him under the ring. When he got back into the squared circle, he walked right into a superkick from Rourke, who then went up top and hit the Molly-Go-Round to retain.