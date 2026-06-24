Arianna Grace Heading To WWE NXT GAB Speed Title Match

The dissension within The Culling continues, as Shawn Spears distracted Izzi Dame and cost her the WWE Women's Speed tournament match against BirthRight's Arianna Grace on "WWE NXT." Grace now moves on to face Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair on Sunday at the Great American Bash.

Dame started off the match hot and got Grace stumbling and back into a corner immediately. She almost had Grace pinned 30 seconds into the three-minute match with a power bomb. Grace returned the favor and almost pinned Dame, then hit her with a pump kick and went up top. Dame met her there, but had to punch Grace's fiancé, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo off the apron. She then threw Grace off the turnbuckle, across the ring.

Grace side-stepped a move from Dame and hit a big elbow, but Dame kicked out. She tried to get Dame on her shoulders, but Dame avoided the attempt and hit a big boot to Grace. When she got in the corner before attacking Grace again to finish the match, Spears interrupted her and tried to get a high five. Grace was able to roll up Dame off the distraction for the victory.