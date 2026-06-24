Zaria Set For WWE NXT NA Women's Title Rematch At GAB

Zaria laid out the challenge for a Women's North American Championship rematch with Tatum Paxley during "WWE NXT."

In a vignette, Zaria addressed Paxley and said that, one year on from standing in the shadows of Sol Ruca and Izzi Dame for the title, it was them standing opposite one another for it. And she got the better of her. But rather than leave that as that, Paxley returned to get involved in Zaria's business and embarrass her.

She then made the challenge for their rematch at Great American Bash this weekend.

Zaria defeated Paxley to capture the title two weeks ago, earning her first title in the promotion in the process. She then competed alongside Kelani Jordan against NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice and her Great American Bash challenger, Kendal Grey, during last week's "NXT."

Paxley appeared at ringside to distract Zaria, leading to her receiving a spinning backfist and getting pinned by Vice.