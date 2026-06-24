WWE NXT - 6/23/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

Tonight was the first night I thought the DarkState breakup, or at least the rest of the group ousting Saquon Shugars, actually felt rushed, when I'd been complaining for weeks that creative just needed to get this done and over with to get Shugars out on his own as a singles star. While Shugars and Dion Lennox probably needed to go face-to-face ahead of their match at Great American Bash on Sunday, maybe this should have been left as a brawl segment, because a lot of what Lennox said during this promo didn't make any sense when it comes to their story.

My main problem with all of this was that Lennox was telling us, the fans, things we had yet to hear in this feud. Right before the match on Sunday. He said that Shugars is always second-guessing himself, and that Shugars would disappear or just not be there when DarkState needed him most, and they always wondered if they could depend on him. It was with that, I honestly felt a little crazy, as I remembered none of that.

I wondered what the heck I missed, maybe when DarkState was going after the NXT Tag Team Championships, or maybe it was something when they were feuding with Myles Borne and trying to win the North American Championship. But, nope. I didn't miss anything, apparently, as Lennox justified what he was saying with a line about "people never seeing that side of Shugars" because DarkState only let the people see "what they wanted them to see." He also said that DarkState was never meant to have Shugars in it, and I've never gotten that impression. Lennox bringing it all up now just felt really strange, like creative is trying to pull some more story for these men out of nowhere, when it's way past time for that, and also feels extremely unnecessary.

In addition to the weird attempt at a story beat, Lennox is just nowhere near Shugars on the microphone, and Shugars also had the better points. He talked about Lennox establishing himself as a leader, when DarkState agreed there was no leader, and he brought up Osiris Griffin and Cutler James not being able to do anything themselves. He just had the better lines, including when he said Lennox's insult about him being "just an indie wrestler" wasn't a flex, because Lennox is just a pretender.

The weirder this was, the more I think these men should have just had a wild brawl in the parking lot. Perhaps one that went throughout the entire show. This wasn't a strong showing for Lennox, and the segment's overall content was confusing.

Written by Daisy Ruth