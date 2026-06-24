WWE's Natalya Told Triple H She Wants To Be A Champion Again

Although Natalya has recently been focused on achieving success on the independent wrestling scene as Nattie, also known as the "Lowkey Legend," it's been five years since she's held a championship in WWE, and she revealed in a new interview that she approached management about getting more title opportunities.

Speaking on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," Natalya revealed that she had a conversation with WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque about the goals she wanted to accomplish at this stage of her career, one of which was to have gold around her waist.

"I want to be a champion again in WWE. There's many championships that I have not won. And it's funny because when I signed my new contract a couple years ago, it's not so new anymore, but when I signed my deal, my last contract that I signed, I expressed very much that I have big dreams and big goals. And told Triple H, I said, I want to write a book. I want to do big things. I said, I have a very huge appetite for just growing and in order for me to keep doing all of this, I have to keep growing. And I expressed very much that I wanted to be a champion again. And I've never ever lost that feeling. And that's why I've never stopped being hungry."

Natalya also mentioned that she ideally would like to challenge Sol Ruca for the Women's Intercontinental Championship due to the workhorses that held the men's version of the title, such as her uncle Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Mr. Perfect. Additionally, she expressed wanting to get her hands on the Women's United States Championship, which is currently held by Tiffany Stratton.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The A2theK Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.