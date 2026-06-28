Layla Praises Jersey Shore Star's WWE Effort

Celebrity involvement has always been a big component of WrestleMania over the years, beginning with Cyndi Lauper at the very first event. At WrestleMania 27, fans got a very different dose of celebrity, the reality TV kind, when Snooki, of MTV's "Jersey Shore" fame teamed with John Morrison and Trish Stratus in a six-person mixed tag match against Layla, Michelle McCool, and Dolph Ziggler.

Layla recently appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and spoke about the match and her time with Snooki. She also gave insight into just how far women's wrestling has come since 2011, as she revealed the stars had a full match planned, compared to the two minutes they actually got.

"I wish we could have done what we had planned, because people would have had a lot more respect for Snooki," Layla said. "She was good and was going to do really well. She was athletic at that time, so it was fine... I was such a 'Jersey Shore' fan. I loved it. 'I'm working with Snooki!' I was kind of like, a fan for her kind of thing. She had fun. She was very nice. She was professional. I just wish we could have had the match that we were supposed to have."

The former Divas Champion recalled not even getting in the ring for the match, and said the guys in the bout weren't happy about not getting any ring time, either. Layla confirmed that Snooki did have to get her impressive handspring back elbow in, but that was about it. The babyface team would score the victory, meaning Snooki is undefeated on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.