Paul Heyman Reflects On Failed WWE Pushes Of Former Clients Curtis Axel & Cesaro

Paul Heyman has managed some top players in WWE, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk, but he's also worked with talent on a smaller scale for much shorter runs, including Curtis Axel, the son of "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, in 2013, and Cesaro, who is now known as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW, in 2014. Both Axel and Cesaro never went on to achieve the heights of a Lesnar or Reigns in WWE, and on an episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Heyman said he didn't think either man was ever meant to from the beginning.

"I don't think there was ever an overall grand scheme to move Curtis Axel all the way up the ladder," Heyman said. "Curtis Axel filled the need for there to be people around me to feed to CM Punk at the time. It's the same thing that happened to Cesaro. You look at Cesaro and he checked, especially at that moment in time, he checked every box to become a top star."

Heyman said that Axel was cast as a "generic" Paul Heyman Guy, and he may as well have worn a mask and have been called whatever, since he was just going to be fed to then-babyface Punk. He said it was a shame, because Axel had a lot more to offer, and delivered in his matches against Punk, but once the assignment was over, there was no plan to propel him further.

"When I was told I was getting Curtis Axel, my question was, 'What are we doing with this?'" he said. "Vince [McMahon's] answer was, 'Going all the way to the top.' But I don't think Vince really felt that about him."