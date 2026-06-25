Two More Women Heading To AEW TBS Title Survival Of The Fittest Match

Two more participants for the Survival of the Fittest Match to crown a new TBS Champion were determined on "AEW Dynamite," and Harley Cameron and Queen Aminata will be joining CMLL's Persephone, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander in the bout, set for next Wednesday's "Dynamite."

Cameron was able to best Marina Shafir, but Shafir tried to get the upper hand immediately with a kick to Cameron's midsection before the bell rang. Shafir dominated her opponent for most of the match, until Cameron was able to hit a belly-to-back suplex. Shafir was barely phased and got back to her feet quickly, but Cameron continued to fight.

Shafir attempted to knock the second wind out of Cameron with knees to her gut, but Cameron managed a big reversal to get Shafir into a single leg crab. Shafir countered into a sleeper hold, but Cameron had one last reversal in her to flip herself over and get Shafir's shoulders down for the victory.

Aminata and ROH Women's World Television Champion Red Velvet went to battle in the second match. Aminata was able to take Velvet down with a suplex, but Velvet avoided a headbutt. Aminata tried to show some good sportsmanship and help her up, and Velvet almost pinned her with a roll-up. The women met on the ropes and Velvet slammed Aminata to the mat, then hit a scissor kick to her back, but Aminata wouldn't stay down. Velvet dodged Aminata's DDT, taking them both out.

Queen Aminata regained momentum and hit a sliding boot to Velvet in the corner followed by a double stomp. Velvet hit Aminata with a hurricarana to knock her off the ropes, then landed a frog splash. After a strike battle, Aminata was able to score the victory with a big kick to Velvet on the bottom rope.