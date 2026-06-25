Konosuke Takeshita Retains AEW International Title In Dynamite Main Event

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ricochet to retain the International Championship in the main event of "AEW Dynamite."

Takeshita was making the third defense of the title he won from Kazuchika Okada in at Double or Nothing in May, entering a steel cage alongside Mark Briscoe and four others against Okada, MJF, and four of the Don Callis Family at this weekend's Forbidden Door.

Per the stipulations of the match, Ricochet's Demand stablemates in the Gates of Agony, as well as the Don Callis Family, could not get involved with everyone banned from ringside. But there were moments where it didn't seem as though Ricochet would need that help to dethrone the champion.

After countless near-falls and back and forth action running fairly clean between the wrestlers, Ricochet pulled the referee between him and his opponent to gain the advantage. He got another close near-fall before seeking to put Takeshita away with the Spirit Gun.

The champion avoided the finisher, rallying one final time to deliver Raging Fire and get the winning pinfall to retain his title.

When the match had concluded and Takeshita took his leave, his exit was overlapped with Briscoe's entrance, closing the show with a last address before the multi-man cage match on Sunday. Takeshita returned as an MJF attack spurred on a closing brawl, making as quick of an exit after getting dropped with a Rainmaker from Okada as he entered the fray.

He eventually returned to the ring after Briscoe had outmaneuvered MJF and Andrade, standing tall with the rest of his teammates to close the show.