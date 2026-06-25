AEW Dynamite - 6/24/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 has three, count them, THREE MAIN EVENTS. A triple main event, three of the biggest matches of the year on one card, three bouts that are sure to tear the house down, surely one of those three matches has the richest prize in the AEW women's division on the line, right? After all, Thekla is currently a World Champion, let's not forget. What's that? It's not? WHAT A SHOCKER.

It's no secret that we here at Wrestling Inc. love ourselves some women's wrestling and attempt to give it as much praise as we can because AEW and WWE sure as hell try their very best to make their women's divisions feel like the least important parts of their shows. Don't get me wrong, we will dump on a women's match if it's bad, but this little piece isn't about a match that happened on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," it's the fact that the AEW Women's World Championship (emphasis on the "World" part there) feels as important as any of the other 800,000 belts that exist in the wrestling business heading into Forbidden Door.

What I can give AEW the benefit of the doubt on is the fact that the build to Thekla's upcoming match with Starlight Kid has bled over into STARDOM. Thekla showed up in Japan last weekend to once again make her presence felt, something we haven't seen from New Japan Pro Wrestling or CMLL in the build-up to this pay-per-view. However, the lack of attention this match has received on AEW programming has been disappointing to say the least.

Since Thekla spat on the STARDOM logo three weeks ago, all we've seen are pre-tapes and promos that are posted on AEW's social media platforms before the weekly shows go live. For a world title match, that's pretty bad if you ask me. Like you're telling me that Forbidden Door has three main events and AEW couldn't find room to have its only world title match on the card, one of those three marquee bouts?

I understand that the build to AEW All In London 2026 begins right after Forbidden Door, and Thekla (if she still has the belt by Wembley) will know her opponent for that card by the end of the night, and that build will naturally get more love and attention. However, it once again feels like the female side of the roster is getting the short end of the stick because would the AEW Men's World Championship end up as a midcard filler match on this sort of a show? Of course not, so why should it be different for the girls?

Written by Sam Palmer