WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 6/19/2026

Over the past three weeks, "WWE SmackDown's" viewership has taken a hit, with the show posting its lowest numbers since January while barely managing to stay above the one million viewer mark. However, this past Friday's episode, which featured the Undisputed WWE Title clash between Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER and multiple King and Queen of the Ring matches, finally showed signs of improvement for the blue brand.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "SmackDown" averaged 1,191,000 viewers and drew a 0.25 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories from the week prior, total viewership increased by 15%, with the 18-49 demo going up by 25%. "SmackDown" also ranked #1 for the night on cable in the 18-49 while recording its highest totals since the May 22 edition of the show. In addition, the blue brand was able to grow its audience despite going head-to-head with stiff competition on Friday night, as the FIFA World Cup game between Brazil and Haiti pulled in 8.8 million viewers.

Although "SmackDown" bounced back with this past Friday's performance, its viewership numbers continue to suffer compared to last year, with the brand losing 24% of its audience since June 2025. However, what's more concerning is "SmackDown's" totals in the 18-49 demo over the last 12 months, as the category has fallen by 43% since this time last year. With this Friday being the go-home show for Night of Champions, it remains to be seen if "SmackDown" will capitalize on last week's momentum, or if the heavy World Cup competition will prevent any growth, as two games are set to transpire at 8:00 p.m ET.

This Friday's episode of "SmackDown" was also pre-taped in London, England on Tuesday with WWE travelling to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, and spoilers have been made available for those who wish to read about them.