Spoiler Report For This Week's Pre-Taped Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Last night, "WWE Raw" emulated from The O2 in London, England with Night of Champions coming to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this upcoming weekend. However, unlike years prior when the go-home show for "WWE SmackDown" takes place in Riyadh before a major event, this week's edition was pre-taped today at The O2, with the episode set to air in the United States during its usual time slot of 8:00 p.m ET on the USA Network this Friday. Therefore, the results for "SmackDown" have been revealed, so if you wish to avoid spoilers, please do not read further.
"SmackDown" begins with an in-ring promo between Trick Williams and Ricky Saints to build to their clash over the United States Title at Night of Champions, with singer-songwriter Lil Yachty getting physical during the segment. Directly afterwards, the first match of the night will transpire, with Michin and B-Fab defeating Alexa Bliss and Tiffany Stratton with the help of Jade Cargill. Later in the night, Cargill will defeat Chelsea Green in singles action and stand tall over Tiffany Stratton in a post-match angle. Cody Rhodes will also meet Sami Zayn and GUNTHER in the ring ahead of their triple threat match for the Undisputed WWE Title at Night of Champions.
As for other matches on the card, Rey Fenix will overcome Nathan Frazer in a one-on-one contest, Paige scores a victory over Jacy Jayne, Danhausen and Matt Cardona will defeat Los Garzas, and Giulia will pick up the win against her former manager Kiana James, with a massive debut that follows the bout.
Blake Monroe makes her SmackDown debut in London, England
Some major angles took place on this week's episode of "SmackDown," with Blake Monroe's involvement arguably being the most noteworthy, as she attacks Giulia after her one-on-one match with James. It's expected that this will be Monroe's first main roster feud, and though she never fought Giulia in "WWE NXT," both women were rivals in STARDOM. In addition, Jey Uso and Oba Femi, who will battle in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament on Saturday, engage in a physical main event angle.
Along with Monroe's debut and a brawl to end the show, one of "SmackDown's" factions has officially disbanded, as Tama and Talla Tonga inform Solo Sikoa that "they are out" and leaving The MFTs. The reason behind both men deciding to go their separate ways stems from Sikoa helping LA Knight secure a win over Jimmy Uso on "Raw." Interestingly, Finn Balor, Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga are all featured in a backstage segment together ahead of the breakup, while Knight and Sikoa share an in-ring promo together later in the show, which is interrupted by Royce Keys.
Finally, after retaining the WWE Tag Team Championships against The MFTs last week, Damian Priest and R-Truth's next challengers appear to be The War Raiders, who haven't had a main roster match together since December.