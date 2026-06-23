Spoiler Report For This Week's Pre-Taped Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Last night, "WWE Raw" emulated from The O2 in London, England with Night of Champions coming to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this upcoming weekend. However, unlike years prior when the go-home show for "WWE SmackDown" takes place in Riyadh before a major event, this week's edition was pre-taped today at The O2, with the episode set to air in the United States during its usual time slot of 8:00 p.m ET on the USA Network this Friday. Therefore, the results for "SmackDown" have been revealed, so if you wish to avoid spoilers, please do not read further.

"SmackDown" begins with an in-ring promo between Trick Williams and Ricky Saints to build to their clash over the United States Title at Night of Champions, with singer-songwriter Lil Yachty getting physical during the segment. Directly afterwards, the first match of the night will transpire, with Michin and B-Fab defeating Alexa Bliss and Tiffany Stratton with the help of Jade Cargill. Later in the night, Cargill will defeat Chelsea Green in singles action and stand tall over Tiffany Stratton in a post-match angle. Cody Rhodes will also meet Sami Zayn and GUNTHER in the ring ahead of their triple threat match for the Undisputed WWE Title at Night of Champions.

As for other matches on the card, Rey Fenix will overcome Nathan Frazer in a one-on-one contest, Paige scores a victory over Jacy Jayne, Danhausen and Matt Cardona will defeat Los Garzas, and Giulia will pick up the win against her former manager Kiana James, with a massive debut that follows the bout.