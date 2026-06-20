Jey Uso Yeets Je'Von Evans Out Of WWE KOTR Tournament

Jey Uso advanced to King of the Ring finals after defeating Je'Von Evans on "SmackDown".

Uso put Evans in a side headlock to start off the match. Evans connected with a dropkick that sent him outside. Evans blocked him from getting in the ring and then followed with a suicide dive. Evans dodged an incoming Uso and took him down. Uso threw him up in the air and landed a slam. He followed with stomp to the taped up ribs of Evans. He continued focusing on the ribs. They exchanged blows before Uso connected with a backbreaker. He pressed Evans' neck over the ropes and slapped his head. Evans elbowed him in the corner before going up top, but Uso shoved him off and he hit his face on the barricade.

During the break, Uso rammed him into the barricade and then followed with a suicide dive. Evans leapt over the time keeper's area and sent Uso crashing into a chair while he ended up in the front row.Back from the break, Uso pushed Evans off the ropes, but Evans went back and landed a Spanish Fly. They exchanged blows again. Evans kicked him in the head and Uso Superkicked him. Evans responded with knees to the face. Uso Superkicked him in the ribs and followed with a spear. Evans Superkicked Uso, who was charging for a spear. Evans landed a kick after bouncing off the ropes. Uso interrupted the OG Cutter with a spear and the Uso Splash for the win.

After the match, Uso pulled Evans to his feet and shook his hand before raising it in the air. Uso will face Oba Femi in the King of the Ring finals at Night of Champions.