Bam Margera Says AEW Star Darby Allin Is Getting Married

There is never a dull moment in the life of former AEW World Champion Darby Allin, but the next big moment in his life might be his biggest yet as his close friend, former "Jackass" star Bam Margera has confirmed via Instagram that Allin is getting married.

The news of Allin's marriage was originally broken shortly before the AEW Double or Nothing 2026 pay-per-view in May, with Allin revealing some never before heard information about his fiancée during an interview on "Q1043."

While he never revealed her name, Allin told the story of how the two met on the bus to high school when they were kids, but that he actually saw her get shot in the head as her ex-boyfriend was a wannabe gang member. Years later, she reached out to Allin congratulating him on his career, which he followed up by asking if she'd like to catch up. The two met, quickly became an item, and Allin even proposed to her at the top of Mount Everest in 2025.

As for when the wedding is, Allin has previously confirmed that the ceremony will take place on June 27 in Seattle, Washington, the day before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026. Margera posting the news of Allin's wedding to his Instagram all but confirms that he will be a guest at the big event, which Allin has hinted at being one of the few times he won't be wearing his trademark face paint.

This will be the second marriage of Allin's life so far as he was previously married to former WWE Superstar Gigi Dolan, now better known as Priscilla Kelly on the independent scene. They were married in 2018 before getting divorced in 2020, though the two remained friends in the years following their split. Allin will no longer have to worry about dating another wrestler as the woman he will marry is an ICU nurse.