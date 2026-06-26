Tony Khan Names Four 'New Pillars' Of AEW Ahead Of Forbidden Door 2026

When AEW first put together its roster, four young stars were named as the unofficial "Four Pillars of AEW," a reference to the legendary "Four Pillars of Heaven" from All Japan Pro Wrestling's peak in the 1990s. The four chosen were MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, all of whom have achieved varying degrees of success in AEW, particularly MJF and Allin as they have held, and in MJF's case still holds, the AEW World Championship.

However, as time has gone on, fans have started to create new groups of pillars based on who they think will carry the company into the future. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the pillars during a recent interview on "The Morning Q Crew" and listed four names on who he thinks are the new "Four Pillars of AEW."

"It's tricky because somewhat in the eye of the beholder. You know you could ask 100 fans to pick four pillars and they might have 99 different answers, in this case there are so many different great young wrestlers. If I was to pick from a young group right now that has come in, in recent years, I would say of the new arrivals you'd have Thekla, Kevin Knight, I think Kyle Fletcher, and looking up and down the roster I mean Mercedes Mone."

Khan went on to say that there are so many great young wrestlers who have come in to AEW over the past few years, as well as experienced free agents who have fitted in very well in the company. With that said, he feels that Thekla, Mone, Knight, and Fletcher are extremely important to the future of AEW, and are proving that now by being focal points of the weekly programming.

Please credit "The Morning Q Crew" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.