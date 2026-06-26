WWE's Triple H Says Oba Femi Will Be 'As Big As Anybody Has Ever Been In This Business'

Oba Femi had a dominant run in "WWE NXT," which set a high bar for his jump to the main roster. So far, Femi has had a major feud with Brock Lesnar, but has yet to claim championship gold. According to Paul "Triple H" Levesque, it's only a matter of time before he does.

"You always have to be thinking about the future," Levesque proclaimed during an interview with Stephen A. Smith, pointing out how talent recently retiring opened up a power vacuum for rising stars like Femi to fill. "Oba Femi is going to be as big as anybody has ever been in this business." Levesque also pointed to the likes of Sol Ruca, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams as future major stars currently rising in WWE.

Levesque then stated that the upcoming Night of Champions PLE is going to make new stars, and that John Cena specifically did a lot to open doors for the rising talent in WWE today. "One of John's core tenants of what he's always believed in is opportunity," he claimed, explaining that Cena always pushed for opportunities for himself and others to grow and prosper, especially in ways he could personally not do. "You saw that in December in his last match, when we gave opportunity to a lot of young athletes coming up from NXT."

"It's what you see now sort of paying off at Night of Champions," he added, pointing towards Femi and Williams' involvement in the Night of Champions PLE tomorrow night, where he will take part in the finals of King of the Ring against Jey Uso.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Stephen A. Smith and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.