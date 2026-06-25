Backstage News On WWE Creative Plans & Expected Winners For Night Of Champions 2026

We're just under 48 hours before WWE's sixth Premium Live Event of the year, Night of Champions, takes place from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and with six matches being confirmed for the show, there's been a new report regarding the expected winners and results of each contest.

WrestleVotes on Fightful Select recently spoke with a WWE source who is informed about the company's future creative plans, and they have reportedly listed the current favorites for each match heading into this weekend. Beginning with the triple threat for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes is expected to retain the title over GUNTHER and Sami Zayn, meaning "The American Nightmare" would likely walk into SummerSlam with the gold. For the mid-card titles being contested on the card, Trick Williams is slated to retain the United States Championship against Ricky Saints, while it's believed that Tiffany Stratton will continue her Women's United States Championship reign with a win over Jade Cargill, but the source did not provide the same level of confidence in the match compared to other predictions.

As for the King and Queen of the Ring Finals, IYO SKY is projected to defeat Women's World Champion Liv Morgan to capture the crown, but the result on the men's side is far less straightforward. Oba Femi and Jey Uso are scheduled to meet in the King of the Ring Finals, but all plans for the match are reportedly being kept very close to the chest.

Finally, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to go one-on-one for the third time this year, with this upcoming Saturday's match taking place in a steel cage. At this time, there is no word on who will emerge victorious, as WrestleVotes noted that several finishes to the match have been considered internally, with the source not being confident with offering a prediction.