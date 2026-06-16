Seth Rollins To Battle Bron Breakker In Steel Cage Match At WWE Night Of Champions

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will compete in their rubber match at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 27, but this time, there will be little chance of interference. During Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," "The Visionary" challenged Breakker to a steel cage match at the event.

Rollins appeared in a pre-recorded promo to challenge his former stablemate. He spoke about how Breakker screwed him over, as it was Breakker to write him off television following a shoulder injury that put Rollins on the shelf for six months and caused him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship.

He said he was going to right his wrongs, and this time, there would be no Paul Heyman, no Vision, and "no hiding from who we are meant to be." He put forth the cage match stipulation.

Later on in the night in his own promo segment, Breakker agreed to the match. He said Rollins made an entire career off of backstabbing others to elevate himself, but now Rollins wants to play the victim in their story. Breakker said the truth is, he destroyed Rollins' Vision because Rollins uses deception to prey on other people. Breakker said a dog "always makes it out of the cage" to end the video, and commentary noted the match is official for Night of Champions.

After injuries caused them to miss their shot at one another at WrestleMania 42, Breakker won the pair's first clash at WWE Backlash the following month. On the June 1 edition of the red brand, it was Rollins to score the victory.