Details On Liv Morgan Injury Scare During WWE Live Event

Women's World Champion, and Queen of the Ring tournament finalist, Liv Morgan recently went through an injury scare at a WWE live event on the company's European tour ahead of Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The non-serious injury reportedly occurred off a move by Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, and the internet backlash even led to Ruca taking her X (formerly Twitter) account private.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided more details on just what happened at the event in Birmingham. Morgan was defending her title against Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, and IYO SKY when the spot occurred. According to Meltzer, Ruca went to hit what appeared to be a springboard cross body to Morgan, but the champion wasn't in position and Ruca landed on Morgan's left foot.

Meltzer said that Morgan was limping after rolling out of the ring, but told the referee she was fine. The match ended with a double Sol Snatcher to the other competitors, and Roxanne Perez helped Morgan by pulling Ruca out of the way for the champion to steal the pin. Morgan celebrated after the match and was seemingly able to put weight on her leg.

Morgan appeared on "WWE Raw" the next day to confront her Queen of the Ring finals opponent, SKY, and got physical into the ring. The segment ended with SKY hitting a missile dropkick to Morgan, sending her over the top rope to the floor. Morgan worked another match at a live event on Wednesday against SKY and Ruca.

The women are set to meet at Night of Champions to determine the next Queen of the Ring. The match will be live on the first hour of the show, free on ESPN.