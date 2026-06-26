Bruce Prichard Reportedly Returning To WWE Backstage Role

One of WWE's most influential members of its creative team is reportedly set to make his return backstage, after being absent since WWE WrestleMania 42. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bruce Prichard has been quietly absent from his position in WWE over the last few months.

Meltzer reported that Prichard is set to return soon, and his absence was due to back issues. He also noted that the former Brother Love has reportedly "dropped a lot of weight." Any specific issues Prichard may have been suffering from that kept him out of his creative chair since the "Showcase of the Immortals" weren't noted, and the exact date of his return wasn't reported as WWE heads toward SummerSlam.

Prichard is Executive Director of WWE's creative writing team and oversees creative and production for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," a position he's held since the writing teams for both shows were consolidated in June 2020. In addition to his on-screen and backstage roles in WWE, he's also held positions in TNA, working as head writer and Vice President of Talent Relations, and as a senior producer in MLW.

Prichard has often been described as Vince McMahon's "right-hand man," but remained with WWE following McMahon's resignation from WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, in January 2024 following former WWE employee Janel Grant's civil lawsuit alleging sex trafficking. He now works with WWE COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who took over WWE creative following McMahon's first retirement from the company in July 2022.