AEW's Eddie Kingston Has Gone To The Bathroom During A Match

Accidents happen. And for Eddie Kingston, he knows firsthand what happens when something unpredictable occurs in the ring. Not to his opponent, but to himself. During a live autograph session with Highspots, the AEW/ROH star revealed one of his most embarrassing moments in the ring.

"I s*** myself," the former and inaugural Continental Champion said bluntly. "So, it was after Monsta Mack's wedding. So, all of us were drunk and hungover the next day, and I was in there with Bandido Jr. and, I think, Azrael, and I was teaming up with B-Boy. And I told them, 'Hey, when you suplex me, my stomach ain't feeling too hot. You know, don't delay it.' [They said], 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' Well, they delayed it. And it was on the floor, too. And it just went when I landed; the s*** flew right out of me."

Even though it's a hilarious story to tell, Kingston prides himself on the fact that his career has been all about trying, which he said was the best word to summarize his near 24-year tenure in pro wrestling. The former ROH World Champion was out of the limelight for 16 months between May 2024 to September 2025 after he sustained a multitude of injuries, including a broken leg (tibial fracture), a torn ACL, and a torn meniscus. Now that he's back, he hopes he can return to top contention in both promotions. His last televised match was with Ortiz, where they succeeded over The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake) on the May 18 edition of "ROH on HonorClub."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Highspots" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.