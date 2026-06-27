WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results - King & Queen Of The Ring Tournament Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE Night of Champions 2026, emanating from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will culminate in Riyadh, with the winners due to challenge a World Champion at SummerSlam in August.

Jey Uso will face Oba Femi in the King of the Ring final, having been sent by Roman Reigns to win the tournament and challenge Cody Rhodes for his WWE Championship. Femi has torn through the tournament since suffering defeat to Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy, and will be looking to cement his position as "The Ruler" with a crown, even with Lesnar's shadow looming over the occasion.

Reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will face former Women's World and WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky in the Queen of the Ring final. Morgan has made it clear she intends to win the tournament and challenge arch-nemesis Rhea Ripley for her Women's title, while for Sky it would likely be a win over the Women's World Champion before challenging her.

Elsewhere on the card, Trick Williams will defend his United States Championship against Ricky Saints. Seth Rollins will face Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage match, looking to put the Vision's quarterback down with the rest of them locked outside. Tiffany Stratton will be defending her Women's United States Championship against the women who dethroned her as Women's Champion, Jade Cargill.

The WWE Championship will also be on the line as Cody Rhodes defends against Gunther and Sami Zayn.

Gunther has failed in his last two challenges for the title, first at Clash in Italy as he was pinned despite having his foot beneath the bottom rope for the first two seconds. But then Zayn served as special guest referee in their rematch, fast-counting Gunther to a loss and causing a disqualification when the match was restarted.

Night of Champions is scheduled to begin at 1 PM ET and airs via the ESPN Unlimited streaming service for those in the US. It will also stream via Netflix for those watching internationally.