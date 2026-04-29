WWE NXT & PLEs Headed To ESPN Unlimited With New CW Partnership

On Tuesday, "WWE NXT" seemed to find a home for their PLEs, agreeing to a multi-year deal with The CW Network, home of "NXT" TV, to air "NXT" PLEs going forward. As it turns out, however, that won't be the only place that fans can watch major "NXT" events, thanks to another deal between The CW and another of WWE's broadcasting partners.

In a press release unveiled Wednesday morning, The CW and ESPN announced that the two sides had agreed to a deal that will see all CW Sports events stream on ESPN Unlimited. As a result, this means that "WWE NXT" PLEs will be made available on ESPN Unlimited when the deal between ESPN and The CW begins later this summer, though an exact date for when CW Sports content will be available is unknown.

"Joining forces with ESPN is a monumental next step in the evolution of CW Sports," CW President Brad Schwartz said in a statement. "The CW now offers more than 800 hours of premium live sports per year. This agreement extends the reach of CW Sports and enables us to capture audiences across the best of broadcast and the best of streaming, ensuring fans can access live CW Sports wherever they are and on whatever device they prefer.

"This new partnership will allow us to connect seamlessly with our audiences everywhere...from football and basketball to motorsports, professional wrestling, bowling, bull riding, and much more to come as CW Sports continues its exciting march forward."

While "NXT's" PLE deal is still with The CW, this ESPN agreement means that all WWE PLEs, "NXT" and main roster, will be airing on ESPN Unlimited for the foreseeable future. WWE and ESPN had previously agreed to a deal to air all WWE PLEs on Unlimited back in August 2025, with the first PLE, WrestlePalooza, airing on the streaming service one month later.