WWE Announces Exclusive Broadcast Rights Deal For NXT Premium Live Events

When Peacock's rights to "WWE NXT" PLE's expired back in March, many anticipated that a deal to announce the new home for "NXT" PLE's would be arriving in no time. Instead, no new deal was announced, and NXT Stand & Deliver wound up not only moving away from WrestleMania weekend, but aired on WWE's YouTube channel, leaving the fate of where future "NXT" PLE's would air uncertain.

That uncertainty came to an end on Tuesday morning. In a press release, WWE announced that The CW Network, home of "WWE NXT," had acquired the rights to "NXT" PLE's as part of a multi-year deal. Though the full terms of the agreement were not disclosed, it was confirmed that The CW will air 20 "NXT" events over the next several years. The first "NXT" event to air on The CW will be The Great American Bash later this summer, though the exact date wasn't given.

"WWE NXT has energized our Tuesday nights by consistently delivering a loyal and passionate fanbase to The CW every week," The CW President Brad Schwartz said in a statement. "Adding WWE NXT Premium Live Events to our schedule is a natural fit, providing one broadcast destination for audiences to watch all their favorite Superstars, storylines and championship matches."

"NXT" and The CW have been working together for nearly two years, after the two sides agreed to a five-year contract in 2024. With "NXT" PLEs set to air over The CW airwaves, it will mark the first time in WWE history that PLEs, "NXT" or WWE main roster, have aired on free television. Aside from Stand & Deliver, all previous WWE PLEs had aired behind a streaming service, including WWE Network, Peacock, and now ESPN.