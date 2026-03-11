WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 To Air Live On YouTube As Peacock Deal Is Set To Expire

All things must come to an end, and so has WWE and Peacock's deal to stream "NXT" PLE's on the streaming service following this past weekend's Vengeance Day. Almost immediately, speculation began regarding where the new home for "NXT" PLE's would be starting next month with Stand & Deliver, with Netflix and ESPN, WWE's other streaming partners, seen as the big favorites.

For the moment, however, it appears WWE will be taking care of streaming for the PLE themselves. Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, "NXT" executive Shawn Michaels revealed, via an old photo of him trying to use a computer, where fans would be able to watch Stand & Deliver.

"Guess I better figure out how to get onto YouTube... because Stand and Deliver streams LIVE across the globe on WWE's YouTube Saturday, April 4 at 7e/4p!" Michaels tweeted.

This will be the first time that WWE has ever aired an "NXT" or main roster PLE live on any of the promotion's YouTube channels, with "NXT" events previously airing on Peacock and WWE Network. The WWE owned Lucha Libre AAA has aired its major events, including Worlds Collide and TripleMania, on YouTube since WWE purchased the promotion last year.

Michaels didn't elaborate whether Stand & Deliver airing on WWE's YouTube channels was a sign that "NXT" PLE's would be airing on the internet streaming platform going forward, or if it would serve as a home for the events until WWE secures a new deal for "NXT" elsewhere. Though both "NXT" and WWE's video library have moved on from Peacock, the relationship continues between both sides, as the streaming service will continue to air Saturday Night's Main Event specials going forward.