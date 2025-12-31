Update On WWE Library, As Peacock Deal Expires

As WWE reached new deals with Netflix and ESPN over the past year and began to slowly phase themselves out from Peacock, many began to wonder what this would mean for the WWE video library, which Peacock has housed for the last several years. Would it go to another streaming service once Peacock's rights expired at the end of the year, or would it just disappear into the void, never to be seen again?

For the moment, the answer appears to be somewhere in the middle. Fightful Select reports that, as of today, elements of the WWE/Peacock deal have expired, and Peacock has begun the process of removing the WWE library off the streaming service. WWE will continue to have a relationship with Peacock, however, as Saturday Night's Main Event specials and "NXT" PLE's will continue to air on the service going forward.

As for what could be next for the WWE library, the promotion is said to be "exploring its options," suggesting there is no imminent deal for the library with another service forthcoming. Those within WWE believe they will instead slowly roll out the content on YouTube platforms, something WWE had already begun in 2025 by creating channels for past WWE, "NXT," and WCW content.

Though unconfirmed, there is a suspicion that WWE has a deal with Google, owner of YouTube, that is described as "favorable," in part because WWE's own channel performs quite well on the streaming website. Despite that, it's believed WWE is also working on a "non-exclusive" host for their library in addition to YouTube content, though there are no current plans to mass release all their content unless a separate deal where a service agreed to host the library was reached.