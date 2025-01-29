WWE Launches NXT YouTube Channel With Full Episodes, TakeOver Events & More

As more questions have been asked about the future of WWE's video library over the last few months, thanks to WWE's new deal with Netflix and the uncertainty of their streaming deal with Peacock after it expires next March, WWE content has been finding its way over to YouTube. The promotion launched the WWE Vault YouTube page back in May, and over the last few months has been uploading plenty of classic events for fans to enjoy.

Now they've also decided to do the same with "NXT." Though it was launched back in November, over the past day WWE has been making strong use of their "NXT Vault" channel, uploading 57 videos. Among the videos are full episodes of "NXT," dating back to when the brand was relaunched as a developmental promotion in June 2012 up to the March 27, 2013 episode. The page has also uploaded certain TakeOver events, including NXT ArRival, R Evolution, TakeOver: Brooklyn, and TakeOver: Chicago, and the full Undisputed Era vs. Team Ciampa WarGames match from 2019.

Given the rapid nature in which the content has been added to the channel, it's likely that there will be even more TakeOver's, matches, and "NXT" episodes available for fan's viewing pleasure as the week goes on. It also provides fans with a place to watch older "NXT" episodes, after previous shows had been removed from Peacock following "NXT's" move from USA Network to The CW. While "NXT" episodes were removed, fans are still able to view older NXT PLE's on Peacock, as well as upcoming PLE's, due to the existing WWE/Peacock agreement.