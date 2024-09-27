Update On The Streaming Status Of WWE NXT Following Move To The CW

With the September 24 "WWE NXT" in the books, WWE's developmental brand has officially ended its time on USA Network after five years. Beginning October 1, "NXT" will make The CW its new home, with a special live episode airing from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois set to usher in a new era in a big way. However, "NXT" leaving USA will also mark a big change when it comes to how fans can stream the show online.

Advertisement

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the archives of all "NXT" shows will be taken off their current platform of Peacock and will be moving to The CW's official streaming app at the beginning of October, the same day the show's debut episode on The CW is set to air. While fans who are currently subscribed to Peacock will miss out on the weekly "NXT" show, the brand's Premium Live Events are reportedly set to remain on Peacock until February 2026, as they are part of a separate deal that is also linked to why "NXT" and "WWE SmackDown" didn't follow "WWE Raw" to Netflix at the beginning of 2025.

As far as what fans can expect when "NXT" makes its debut on The CW, the October 1 episode has already had a number of high-profile matches announced for the night. Roxanne Perez will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Giulia, Fatal Influence will take on the team of Jaida Parker and Lola Vice, and Wes Lee will look to settle his differences with former tag team partner Zachary Wentz in a Street Fight. On top of all that, Ethan Page will defend the NXT Championship against Trick Williams, all while CM Punk acts as the special guest referee.

Advertisement