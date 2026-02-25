WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Announced, Taking Place Weeks Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

There are many WrestleMania weekend traditions these days, from the never ending slew of indie shows to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, but perhaps none is bigger than "WWE NXT" holding Stand & Deliver in the days ahead of WrestleMania. Alas, for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this year, that tradition will be getting the year off.

Taking to X on Wednesday morning, "NXT" head Shawn Michaels released a video, announcing that Stand & Deliver would not be taking place at WrestleMania weekend, but would instead happen on April 4, several thousand miles away from Las Vegas in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Stand & Deliver stands on its own this year... and I couldn't wait to tell you myself," Michaels said in an accompanying message. "Our biggest night of the year. Saturday, April 4. Live from The Factory in St. Louis. Presale begins March 3. Tickets on sale March 4."

Stand & Deliver stands on its own this year... and I couldn't wait to tell you myself. Our biggest night of the year. Saturday, April 4. Live from @thefactory_stl in St. Louis. Presale begins March 3

Tickets on sale March 4#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Nr6HMDmfZK — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 25, 2026

Shortly after Michaels' announcement, PWInsider reported that, while the show had been planned for Vegas initially, WWE ultimately decided to move it because previous Stand & Delivers "had worked against" WWE's WrestleMania weekend scheduling. By moving the show weeks earlier, WWE would avoid those issues, give production staff a break from producing three shows in two days, while also giving "NXT" a bigger spotlight than they would if they ran a show the same day as WrestleMania.

Despite the change this year, it was noted this decision was not a permanent move on WWE's part, and that Stand & Deliver could be moved back to WrestleMania weekend in the upcoming years depending on circumstances. It is unclear if next year would fit that criteria, as both nights of WrestleMania 43 will be taking place in Saudi Arabia.