Oba Femi Crowned King Of The Ring At WWE Night Of Champions With Win Over Jey Uso

"The Ruler" is officially now King of the Ring, as Oba Femi defeated Jey Uso in the finals of the tournament to open Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Uso put up a fight, but in the end, he couldn't conquer Femi to get the victory.

Femi immediately tossed Uso into the corner to start to off the match, but Uso didn't back down and hit Femi with some right hands before he was downed with a shoulder tackle. Uso slid out of the ring, but Femi followed him, and Uso sent him into the ring post. Uso followed up with back-to-back suicide dives, driving Femi ribs-first into the barricade, and he continued to target Femi's midsection throughout the match.

He went for a third dive, but Femi caught him with a right hand to get back in the ring. Uso dodged a chokeslam attempt and hit a superkick, then fought out of a Fall From Grace. He continued to rock Femi with superkicks to take him down, then went up top to hit an Uso Splash. Femi kicked out before one and got Uso up for the chokeslam.

Uso was able to rally and hit two spears to Femi, then two more Uso Splashes. When Femi continued to kick out, Uso got him in a sleeper hold down on the mat. Femi fought up and tried to throw Uso across the ring, but wasn't able to do so until he connected with multiple upper cuts.

After launching Uso like a shot put, Femi connected with the Fall From Grace powerbomb to become King of the Ring. In an interview after the match, Femi didn't say which champion he'd be challenging at SummerSlam, but commentary mentioned fans may find out on "WWE Raw" on Monday.