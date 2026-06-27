Seth Rollins Puts Away Bron Breakker In WWE Night Of Champions Cage Match Win

Seth Rollins emerged victorious at Night of Champions after a brutal steel cage battle against Bron Breakker. The pair looked to officially settle their feud, after they were tied 1-1 in victories. Both men loaded the ring with weapons as they entered, including chairs, kendo sticks, and tables.

Breakker got the first round of offense, nailing Rollins with German suplexes before bouncing him repeatedly off the cage. He targeted Rollins' back with a kendo stick, then dropped him on top of a chair. Rollins rallied and beat up Breakker with a kendo stick before also using the cage. He attempted to bury Breakker in chairs and went to the top rope, but Breakker intercepted him and hit a Frankensteiner, sending Rollins onto the pile of chairs below.

With Rollins' head set up through a chair, Breakker looked to bash his head with another weapon, but Rollins got out of the way, leading to another flurry of offense. Rollins geared up for a stomp, but Breakker intercepted him with a spear. Breakker then set Rollins up on a table and went to the top of the cage, but "The Visionary" got up to follow.

Rollins hit a superplex from the top rope with Breakker on the top of the cage, to send Breakker through the table below. Breakker intercepted a stomp with a clothesline and hit a big spear. He attempted to escape through the cage door, but Rollins had him by the ankle. Breakker accidentally speared himself through a table set up in the corner looking to send Rollins through it, and Rollins followed up with a stomp.

Breakker somehow kicked out once again, and Rollins looked for another stomp, but Breakker waved him off before hitting his taunt. Rollins ascended to the second rope to hit the stomp for the win.