Tiffany Stratton Keeps Title At WWE Night Of Champions With Help From Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton is still Women's United States Champion after overcoming Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but she had a little help from Chelsea Green, and a lot more from Charlotte Flair.

It was Stratton who went on the offensive first and she tried to pin Cargill quickly, but Cargill almost connected with a chokeslam. "The Storm" was able to get the champion up across her shoulders, but Stratton fought out and sent Cargill out of the ring. She went for a suicide dive, but Cargill caught her. Back in the ring, Cargill hit a spinning sidewalk slam as Stratton came off the ropes, but Stratton kicked out.

Cargill looked to get Stratton up for a powerbomb, but Stratton hit a dropkick mid-move to get Cargill backed into the ropes. Stratton reversed a Jaded and tried to roll up her opponent, but Cargill kicked out. Stratton hit a rolling senton to get Cargill into position for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Cargill got her knees up and hit a Sandstorm for a near fall.

Stratton got Cargill back into place down on the mat for her finisher once again, but B-Fab and Michin appeared, and Michin pushed Stratton off the top rope. Cargill hit a chokeslam, as Green came out to help take out Cargill's henchwomen.

As Green distracted Cargill, she dropped the title in the ring, and Cargill pulled her up through the ropes to threaten her. As Green sat in the corner with the referee distracted, Cargill looked to grab the title to use it, but Flair appeared and got her hands on the belt first to hit Cargill with it. Stratton was then able to hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to retain.