TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results - Santana Vs. Nemeth, Six Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of TNA Slammiversary, emanating from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nic Nemeth will be challenging Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, having cashed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy eight months on from winning it. Nemeth is looking to start his second reign with the title by ending Santana's own second run since January.

Mustafa Ali will be defending his TNA International Championship in an open challenge, continuing his promise to invite talent from around the world to prove their mettle against him.

Cedric Alexander's X-Division Championship will be on the line against six others in the return of Ultimate X. Former champion Leon Slater will be challenging alongside Frankie Kazarian, Mr. Elegance, KC Navarro, and Amazing. Red is wrestling in TNA for the first time since 2011.

Lei Ying Lee will be defending the TNA Knockouts World Championship against her former partner in Xia Brookside. Brookside turned on Lee at Rebellion to cost her the title at Rebellion, only for Lee to later win the title, and then get pinned by Brookside in a Champions' Challenge. Thus entitling Brookside to her title challenge against Lee.

The Elegance Brand's Heather and M By Elegance will be defending their TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against Rosemary and Allie. And the TNA World Tag Team Championship will be on the line as the System's Brian Myers and Bear Bronson face the Hardys, the Righteous, and the Great Hands in a four-way ladder match.

Elsewhere on the card with no titles on the line, AJ Francis and Elijah look to settle their differences in a singles match, and Eddie Edwards will face Moose in a No Surrender match.

TNA Slammiversary is scheduled to begin at 4 PM ET and will be available to watch via TNA+ streaming or PPV through the likes of Triller TV.