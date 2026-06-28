TNA Slammiversary 2026 Full & Final Card
Slammiversary, TNA Wrestling's biggest event of the summer, is just around the corner. And for some performers, it brings championship opportunities. For others, it's a chance to settle the score against their rivals. Regardless of the circumstances, all of the in-ring action — ten matches worth — will take center stage at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on June 28.
Eight months after co-winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy, Nic Nemeth has finally cashed it in for a TNA World Championship match against the reigning titleholder, Mike Santana, at Slammiversary. Nemeth himself is a former TNA World Champion, with his first run spanning six months. Santana, on the other hand, is in the midst of his second run after reclaiming the title in January. Santana's TNA contract reportedly expires in mid-July, potentially making this one of his last appearances in the company.
Elsewhere, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali will lay his title down in an open challenge against a mystery opponent. Upon capturing his title in April, Ali expressed interest in defending it against talents from around the world, and so far, names from TNA and the independent scene have stepped up.
X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander has a tall task ahead of him when he raises his title up in an Ultimate X match against six other men: Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, Fabian Aichner (formerly WWE's Giovanni Vinci), Mr. Elegance, KC Navarro, and Amazing Red. This will serve as Slater's contractual rematch after dropping the title to Alexander last month. For Red, it will mark his first TNA match since 2011.
The final singles title bout among the PPV lineup will see Xia Brookside challenge Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Brookside turned her back on her long-time friend at Rebellion, and in turn, cost her a KO Title match against Arianna Grace. Lee later emerged victorious in a follow-up clash against Grace on "Impact." By pinning Lee in a Champions Challenge shortly after, Brookside then earned the right to vie for her newly-reclaimed title.
Tag Championship & Non-Title Matches
Both tag team divisions will be represented as well. On the women's end, Knockouts Tag Team Champions M and Heather By Elegance will defend their titles against Rosemary and Allie. "The Demon Assassin" revived her former partner from storyline death in the Undead Realm earlier this year, with two immediately making their tag team title aspirations known. The Elegance Brand, now in their second reign, captured the titles back in January.
The System's Brian Myers and Bear Bronson will raise up the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a four-way Ladder Match involving themselves, The Hardys, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), and Order 4's Jason Hotch and John Skyler. According to The Hardys, Slammiversary will likely mark the start of a character reinvention for them, especially on the heels of their Wicked Garden Match loss to The Righteous.
The System's Eddie Edwards will also be in action as he faces his former stablemate Moose in a No Surrender match. Eddie's other-half Alisha Edwards led Moose to believe that she was on his side for several weeks following his expulsion from The System. That turned out to be a ruse, though, as Alisha revealed her true allegiance to Eddie at Rebellion.
Music styles will collide when Elijah puts his name, likeness, and music catalogue on the line against AJ Francis. Francis previously approached Elijah about collaborating on a music project. When Elijah refused, Francis vowed that he'd make the self-proclaimed "drifter" regret it.
Rounding out the main Slammiversary card is Ricky Sosa vs. Eric Young. The TNA veteran put Sosa on the shelf for two months with a piledriver. In his return, Sosa then distracted Young during his TNA World Championship match against Mike Santana. Now, they'll square off in what will be Sosa's TNA PPV in-ring debut.
A three-way bout between Indi Hartwell, Mara Sade, and Elayna Black will take place on the Countdown to Slammiversary, slated to start at 3pm ET.