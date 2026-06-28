TNA Slammiversary 2026 Full & Final Card

Slammiversary, TNA Wrestling's biggest event of the summer, is just around the corner. And for some performers, it brings championship opportunities. For others, it's a chance to settle the score against their rivals. Regardless of the circumstances, all of the in-ring action — ten matches worth — will take center stage at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on June 28.

Eight months after co-winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy, Nic Nemeth has finally cashed it in for a TNA World Championship match against the reigning titleholder, Mike Santana, at Slammiversary. Nemeth himself is a former TNA World Champion, with his first run spanning six months. Santana, on the other hand, is in the midst of his second run after reclaiming the title in January. Santana's TNA contract reportedly expires in mid-July, potentially making this one of his last appearances in the company.

Elsewhere, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali will lay his title down in an open challenge against a mystery opponent. Upon capturing his title in April, Ali expressed interest in defending it against talents from around the world, and so far, names from TNA and the independent scene have stepped up.

X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander has a tall task ahead of him when he raises his title up in an Ultimate X match against six other men: Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, Fabian Aichner (formerly WWE's Giovanni Vinci), Mr. Elegance, KC Navarro, and Amazing Red. This will serve as Slater's contractual rematch after dropping the title to Alexander last month. For Red, it will mark his first TNA match since 2011.

The final singles title bout among the PPV lineup will see Xia Brookside challenge Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Brookside turned her back on her long-time friend at Rebellion, and in turn, cost her a KO Title match against Arianna Grace. Lee later emerged victorious in a follow-up clash against Grace on "Impact." By pinning Lee in a Champions Challenge shortly after, Brookside then earned the right to vie for her newly-reclaimed title.