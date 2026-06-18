Backstage Update On Mike Santana's TNA Contract Status Ahead Of Slammiversary 2026

Word of Mike Santana's upcoming TNA contract expiration emerged earlier this year, with the summer of 2026 circled as the general timeframe for it. A report has since painted a clearer picture of the situation, pinpointing next month as the end of his existing deal.

According to PWInsider, Santana's current TNA contract will conclude in mid-July, meaning he is about a month away from having to make a decision about his next steps in wrestling. Santana returned to TNA Wrestling in 2024 after exiting AEW, a company in which he had worked for five years.

In his second TNA run, Santana has enjoyed two reigns as TNA World Champion, one of which is ongoing. On June 28, he'll defend the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth at the 2026 Slammiversary event in Boston, Massachusetts. After that, Santana is advertised for a pair of TNA television tapings in Albany, New York on July 1 and 2.

Whether or not Santana will opt to re-sign with TNA or land elsewhere in the coming weeks is unknown. He has, however, reportedly piqued the interest of WWE, so much so that officials would like to place him on their main roster by the end of 2026 in the event that he did join WWE. It's also been said that at least one main roster star has strongly pushed for WWE to acquire Santana.

Through WWE's multi-year partnership with TNA, Santana has wrestled on "WWE NXT" six times, the latest of which pitted him and OTM against DarkState in a tag team match in March. Conversely, Santana has faced a number of "NXT" stars under the TNA banner, including Trick Williams and Lexis King.