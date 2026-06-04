Backstage Update On Possibility Of TNA's Mike Santana In WWE

Mike Santana may be the current TNA World Champion, but according to a new report, he'll be a free agent this year, and WWE has interest in the star. Santana has previously worked in "WWE NXT" through the partnership forged between companies at the beginning of last year.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select on Thursday, Santana's work and professionalism are highly regarded in WWE, and there is support from at least one main roster talent for WWE bringing him in. The outlet reported that WWE would debut Santana on the main roster by the end of the year if he is signed, but what brand he would appear on hasn't been decided.

Santana's TNA deal is expected to be up this summer, according to WrestleVotes Radio, but exactly when the deal expires wasn't noted. Santana hasn't publicly stated what he plans to do, whether that be re-sign with TNA, or leave for WWE.

He won the TNA World Championship for the first time back at Bound for Glory 2025 from "NXT" star Trick Williams. He won the title a second time from Frankie Kazarian on January 15, when "TNA iMPACT" made its debut on the AMC network. He most recently defended the gold against Steve Maclin on the May 15 edition of "iMPACT."

He made his "NXT" debut in May 2025 at Battleground and defeated Tavion Heights in his first match on the brand. He first challenged Williams for the TNA Championship in WWE in June, then didn't appear on WWE programming again until the WWE vs. TNA "Showdown" angle, when TNA stars invaded the WWE Performance Center to brawl with "NXT" talent.