TNA's Matt Hardy Teases Another Reinvention Following Wicked Garden Match

After being called upon by The Righteous, the eccentric "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero (Jeff Hardy) were brought back to life in TNA Wrestling. As quick as the characters returned, however, they may once again go dormant as The Hardy Boys are teasing yet another reinvention of themselves.

Following their bloody Wicked Garden Match against The Righteous, Matt suggested that TNA fans will now see entirely fresh iterations of him and Jeff in the coming months.

"We've kind of been doing a retro Hardys deal to a degree. The Broken Hardys are back in full effect right now, but I think it is time for us to reinvent and we are ready to reinvent," Matt told "Rewind Recap Relive." "I would imagine in the next couple months you're going to see a version of the Hardys that you have never ever seen before, something totally new. For me, I personally want to take Matt Hardy of the Hardy Boys and Broken Matt and morph them into one and be more of a normal character that just has these interesting Broken Matt characteristics...there's a lot of stuff I think we're going to be able to play with going forward, which is going to be really cool, really interesting."

In the immediate future, The Hardys will vie for the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a triple threat ladder match also involving The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) and The System (Bear Bronson and Brian Myers) at TNA Slammiversary. The System will walk in as the defending champions. Meanwhile, The Hardys plan to outdo their 2025 Slammiversary performance, which saw them win the titles in a four-way ladder match.