TNA's Matt Hardy Teases Another Reinvention Following Wicked Garden Match
After being called upon by The Righteous, the eccentric "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero (Jeff Hardy) were brought back to life in TNA Wrestling. As quick as the characters returned, however, they may once again go dormant as The Hardy Boys are teasing yet another reinvention of themselves.
Following their bloody Wicked Garden Match against The Righteous, Matt suggested that TNA fans will now see entirely fresh iterations of him and Jeff in the coming months.
"We've kind of been doing a retro Hardys deal to a degree. The Broken Hardys are back in full effect right now, but I think it is time for us to reinvent and we are ready to reinvent," Matt told "Rewind Recap Relive." "I would imagine in the next couple months you're going to see a version of the Hardys that you have never ever seen before, something totally new. For me, I personally want to take Matt Hardy of the Hardy Boys and Broken Matt and morph them into one and be more of a normal character that just has these interesting Broken Matt characteristics...there's a lot of stuff I think we're going to be able to play with going forward, which is going to be really cool, really interesting."
In the immediate future, The Hardys will vie for the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a triple threat ladder match also involving The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) and The System (Bear Bronson and Brian Myers) at TNA Slammiversary. The System will walk in as the defending champions. Meanwhile, The Hardys plan to outdo their 2025 Slammiversary performance, which saw them win the titles in a four-way ladder match.
Jeff Hardy To Become 'Enlightened'?
According to Jeff, Slammiversary will also mark the start of The Hardys' dramatic transformation. In Matt's case, he might become "Matthew The Broken," while Jeff may evolve into "Jeffrey the Enlightened."
"For us being on this most extreme Hardy run that we're on, I think it's going to be the ultimate reinvention that has slowly kind of built up to this point now. Last year, you think about what that Slammiversary looked like. This year at Slammiversary, the bar has been raised," Jeff said.
Looking back at his various alter egos, Jeff pinpointed the "Anti-Christ of Professional Wrestling" and "Willow The Wisp" as ones he'd like to infuse elements of into his forthcoming one. Fans recently got a taste of Willow when Jeff briefly revived the persona to help his brother defeat Vincent in singles competition on "Impact." The "Anti-Christ of Professional Wrestling" last appeared in 2011 during Jeff's run in the Immortal stable, led by Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan.
"All the conventions we do, I see a lot of the immortal title that I had made. I see a lot of those now. A lot of people really dug the Anti-Christ of Pro Wrestling," Jeff said. "So that's kind of my goal is to modify the Anti-Christ, even Willow to a certain extent, and Jeff Hardy to this new version. I feel like it's some more of an enlightened Jeff Hardy is what I'm going for."
TNA Slammiversary will emanate from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on June 28. Matt and Jeff dropped the TNA Tag Titles to The System at Rebellion in April.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.