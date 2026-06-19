Ex-AEW Star Allie Officially Signs With TNA Ahead Of Slammiversary Tag Title Match

Following the news of Tasha Steelz's re-signing with TNA, another Knockout has confirmed that she's done the same.

While appearing on "Rewind Recap Relive," former Knockouts Champion Allie announced that she's officially inked a new contract with TNA Wrestling, seven years after her initial run. "I took a break from wrestling for like two years. I didn't bump. I didn't watch it. I really fully removed myself from the business," Allie said, explaining her decision. "I did a one-off with TNA last May. I remember going back, I hummed and hawed for a while. I was like, 'I don't know.' Then I did and I was in front of the crowd and it was this moment of like, 'Oh crap, yep. I love this. I missed this.' They say that, right? You get the bug. I totally did. So to come back to TNA after so much time away and to be reunited with Rosemary, I couldn't ask for a better place to land. I'm just really, really, really happy."

Seeds for Allie's potential TNA return were planted in May 2025 when she served a captain for Team Canada during the company's Border Brawl special in Niagara Falls. It wasn't until March 2026, though, that she resurfaced on "Impact" through an eerie vignette with her former friend, Rosemary.

Rosemary's efforts to revive Allie, who previously died in storyline, proved successful as they, plus Mara Sade, emerged from the Undead Realm to beat down the Diamond Collective. Weeks later, Allie and Rosemary are now set for a TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship match against The Elegance Brand at Slammiversary on June 28.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.