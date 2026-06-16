Tasha Steelz Signs New TNA Deal, Comments On Decision

In the last few weeks, TNA Wrestling has taken several hits with wrestlers being granted their releases like Steve Maclin. The Knockouts division has been hit particularly hard this year with several women asking to be released like Tessa Blanchard, Myla Grace, Dani Luna, and Steph De Lander. The IINSPIRATION left TNA in January after their contracts ended and have since signed with AEW. There have been some positives with Indi Hartwell signing a contract extension earlier this year, Allie returning in March, and another longtime Knockout, and Tasha Steelz announcing she'll be sticking around.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Steelz said after seven years in TNA she doesn't feel like her work is done yet. "I have to shape the Knockouts division." She admits there's a lot of unease and tension going on right now. "We had NXT women coming in and taking our title and we can't have that anymore. It's back home and we've got to keep it back home."

Steelz revealed exclusively to Salcedo that "yes, Mother will be sticking around. Yes, I have re-signed. Like I said, my work is not done." She says she took 48 hours to come to a decision and points to her loyalty as a reason she wanted to stay. "The Knockouts division from Day One has helped me and a lot of women in the division. There's no way I can turn my back on these ladies."

During her time in TNA, Steelz has been the Knockout champion and has held the Knockouts Tag Titles twice. She is currently a member of the Order Four stable.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.