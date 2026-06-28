DemonXBunny Win TNA Knockouts Tag Titles

For the first time in four months, The Elegance Brand (Heather and M by Elegance) defended the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately for them, it didn't pan out in their favor.

At Slammiversary, M and Heather put their titles on the line against Allie and Rosemary, together known as DemonXBunny. The Elegance Brand cohorts gained early control when M dropped Allie with a sitout driver, then slammed Heather onto her. Heather followed in similar fashion by slamming Allie directly into the mat. When Allie eventually found a moment of reprieve, Ash By Elegance hopped onto the apron to distract the referee. In the same moment, the Personal Concierge yanked Rosemary off the apron, thus preventing Allie from tagging her partner into the match.

Rosemary and Allie later shifted momentum into their favor when Rosemary blinded the Personal Concierge with colorful mist as Ash hid behind him. When Heather then leapt off the top rope for Nip and Tuck, Rosemary rolled out of the way, causing Heather to land onto M down below. Allie seized the opportunity to nail Heather with a codebreaker, after which Rosemary delivered an inverted DDT to secure the tag title-winning pinfall.

Rosemary recently revived Allie from storyline death, which paved the way for their subsequent reunion and championship pursuit in TNA. Earlier this month, Allie then confirmed that she had officially re-signed with the company for the first time in seven years, proving that she and Rosemary are back together for the long haul. Heather and M's latest reign as Knockouts Tag Team Champions began back in January 2026.