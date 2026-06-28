Mustafa Ali Bests Mystery Opponents To Retain TNA International Title

Mustafa Ali is still TNA International Champion after he defended his title in a triple threat match at TNA Slammiversary 2026. Ali was initially set to defend his title against one opponent, but on the pre-show, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella told fellow authority figure Daria Rae that he also picked someone for the champion to go up against.

Ali's opponents were revealed to be Rich Swann and former WWE star Apollo Crews, now going by Uhaa Nation. Ali mouthed off to both opponents to start, but Uhaa Nation military pressed him over his head and threw the champion out of the ring to go one-on-one with Swann. The men kept Ali out of the match for a good portion of the beginning, until Ali, seated on the top turnbuckle, was able to grab hold of Swann off Uhaa Nation's shoulders, then hit a Styles Clash from the second rope to Swann on top of the debuting star.

With the champion now fully in the game, he blocked a cutter from Swann and hit a powerbomb, but Uhaa broke up the fall. Swann took out both competitors on the outside and got Uhaa Nation back in the ring for a 450 Splash.

Uhaa dodged an Ali Neckbreaker, then hit the champion with a German suplex. After an impressive series of offense from all men, Swann hit a DDT to Ali on top of Uhaa's back. Swann hit a frog splash to Ali, who bridged up out of the pin.

Tasha Steelz distracted Uhaa on the apron, then he was met by Special Agent 0, who came down the ramp to distract him further before Ali took him out with a dive. Swann and Ali went one-on-one in the ring, and Ali got Swann into a backslide, then bridged, from the victory.