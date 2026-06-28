The Hardys Once Again TNA World Tag Team Champions Following Ladder Match

A grueling Ladder Match resulted in victory for Matt and Jeff Hardy at TNA Slammiversary.

On this occasion, The System's Brian Myers and Bear Bronson defended the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a four-way Ladder Match involving themselves, The Hardys, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), and Order 4's Jason Hotch and John Skyler. Per usual, the tag team titles hung above the ring, with the competitors tasked with retrieving them via the assistance of a ladder. Tonight, tables came into play as well.

In the early goings, Vincent and Dutch stacked two sets of tables on the outside floor with the aim of sending their opponents crashing through them. Before anyone met the wood, though, the pair emerged with a ladder from the Wicked Garden, generously wrapped in flowers and barbed wire.

Atop a normal ladder, Vincent then met Myers, whose mouth became stuffed with a Lily of the Valley flower. Myers managed to knock Vincent off, but once the poison took effect, he fell straight down to the mat himself. Bronson, his tag team partner, avenged Myers' slip as he spiked Vincent with Bear Down on top of the barbed wire ladder. When Bronson then began climbing the ladder in the center of the ring, Dutch did the same on the other side. Jeff and Matt Hardy stopped both of them in their tracks by tipping over the ladder, causing Dutch and Bronson to plummet through the aforementioned tables.

With The Righteous and The System out of the equation, The Hardys and Order fought for possession of the ladder next. The Hardys gained control when they dropped Hotch and Skyler with two Twists of Fate. Ever the risk taker, Jeff then flew off the Wicked Garden ladder, sending Hotch and Skyler through another table balancing between the ring apron and barricade. As their opponents lay scattered, Jeff and Matt went back into the ring to successfully retrieve the titles hanging above, and in doing so, cemented their fifth reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions.