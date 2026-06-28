Nic Nemeth Wins 2nd TNA World Title In Slammiversary Main Event

Nic Nemeth won his second TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary 2026 after a bloody battle against Mike Santana. Nemeth was able to successfully cash in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy eight months after winning it at TNA Bound for Glory.

The men fought in a back-and-forth battle, with Santana sending Nemeth out of the ring multiple times, but Nemeth kept avoiding the champion, until he caught a kick right to the face. Santana then took him out with a front flip to the outside. Santana kept his challenger out of the ring, chopping him around, before he sent Nemeth into the timekeeper's area.

While they were fighting on the outside, Ryan Nemeth got into the ring. The referee got between him and Santana before ejecting the younger Nemeth from the ring, following him to the back. While Santana was distracted, Nemeth was able to clock him with the trophy, busting the champion open.

Nemeth got Santana in a sleeper in the middle of the ring, but the champion dropped Nemeth to break the hold, giving both men a second wind. They went on the offensive once again, with Nemeth countering a Spin the Block with a superkick. Santana countered a Danger Zone, but Nemeth connected with a DDT. Nemeth hit his finisher, but Santana still kicked out. Nemeth looked for Sweet Chin Music, but Santana connected with the Spin the Block.

The challenger countered yet another Santana finisher with a superkick, but Santana kicked out at one. The champion hit a superkick of his own, but couldn't hit a final Spin the Block. He walked into a Danger Zone, and Nemeth pinned him for the win.