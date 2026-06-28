Tony D'Angelo Kicks Off GAB By Retaining WWE NXT Title

Days after being blinded by a fireball, Tony D'Angelo emerged at the "WWE NXT" Great American Bash with a bandaged eye, which his opponent quickly took advantage of. In the end, though, D'Angelo pushed through for a win.

In the opener of GAB, D'Angelo defended his NXT Championship against Naraku, a former NJPW star who quickly made his intentions for "NXT's" biggest prize known upon his arrival to the brand in April. At GAB, Naraku then quickly made it known that he'd be targeting D'Angelo's damaged eye as well.

An early spear from D'Angelo sent both champion and challenger crashing through a panel at ringside. When both men returned to the ring, Naraku raked D'Angelo's bandaged eye, rendering the referee ready to call off the match. D'Angelo, however, yanked the referee's arm and demanded that he doesn't stop anything.

D'Angelo and Naraku went back and forth in the minutes after, with D'Angelo dropping Naraku with a suplex and Naraku responding with a backbreaker. As Naraku then locked in a half crab submission, D'Angelo rolled through, only to be launched into the turnbuckle with an exploder.

In the closing moments, D'Angelo delivered a series of suplexes and a powerslam. Naraku landed a German suplex of his own in return, but D'Angelo quickly rose to his feet. Feeding off the adrenaline, D'Angelo dropped Naraku with a chokeslam to gain the winning pinfall.

With his victory, D'Angelo officially retains his NXT Championship, which he captured by besting Joe Hnedry, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints at "NXT" Stand & Deliver.