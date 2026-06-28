Zaria Retains WWE NXT Women's NA Title In Hard Fought GAB Match

Zaria defeated Tatum Paxley to retain the North American Championship at Great American Bash.

Paxley was challenging Zaria in her first title defense, a rematch from just over two weeks ago when Zaria dethroned the former champion.

Paxley started the match strong but soon enough found herself overpowered by Zaria, the champion taking control of the match and wearing her challenger down in the middle of the ring. Even still, Paxley endured through that and managed to rally back to the advantage.

Paxley delivered a superplex, rolling through to run back at the champion before she was plucked from the air with a spear. The pair of them rose to their feet and began a striking exchange that Paxley got the better of, sending Zaria into the corner where she recovered and kicked out at Paxley.

From there, she took her to the opposite corner and cinched in a rear choke atop the ropes. Paxley escaped and Zaria ended up caught in the ropes, with Paxley going to the adjacent corner until Zaria pulled herself up.

They then met on the apron for a brawl, Zaria getting her up in a fireman carry that was reversed into a sunset-flip powerbomb onto the floor. Paxley connected with a rolling kick and Cemetery Drive onto the floor, throwing the champion back in the ring for another Cemetery Drive and making the cover. But Zaria kicked out at two.

Zaria sought for an F5 but got rolled up into a near-fall, coming back with a spear and following up with a successful F5 to surely put the match away. Alas, Paxley still managed to kick out. Zaria continued to hit down at Paxley until she was motionless, stomping her back into the mat before hitting another F5 and getting the final pinfall.