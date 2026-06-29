Divine Dominion Hang Onto Tag Title With Buy-In Victory At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

The Divine Dominion's Lena Kross and Megan Bayne are still AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions after a victory on Zero Hour ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Their challengers, CMLL's Olympia and Thunder Rosa put up a good fight, but they just couldn't put the champions away.

Rosa and Kross started off the match, but Rosa took the fight to both of the champions with chops, and she and Olympia had them retreating to the outside. Rosa went to the top rope to take out her opponents below, and Olympia followed it up with a flying cross body from the top rope to the outside.

It didn't take long for the champions to get back in the game, however, and Kross and Bayne isolated Rosa in their corner. After fighting them off, Rosa was able to get the tag to her partner. Olympia took out Kross with a dropkick and got her up on her shoulders to squat her for a few reps before dropping her back down to the mat.

Olympia launched off Kross, down in the corner, to hit a moonsault to Bayne, then took out Kross with a dropkick. Olympia almost had the match won with a springboard splash to Bayne, but she kicked out. Bayne went to the top rope with Olympia and hit a hurricanrana as Rosa got in the ring to brawl with Kross.

Bayne accidentally took out Kross with a dropkick before Olympia pressed Bayne over her head then hit a slam. Rosa hit a double stomp from the top, but Kross broke up the pin. In the end, it was Divine Dominion to hit a double team move to take out Olympia, then get Rosa up for the double chokeslam for the victory.