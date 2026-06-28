AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Results - Five Titles On The Line, Owen Hart Cup Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live results coverage for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, also featuring CMLL and STARDOM, which comes to you from the SAP Center in San Jose, California on June 28, 2026!

The stakes are high at this year's Forbidden Door, with five championships on the line, two Owen Hart Cup winners to determine, and a 12-man Steel Cage match that will determine whether Mark Briscoe gets his shot at MJF's AEW World Championship! Several title matches live up to Forbidden Door's cross-promotional billing, as do a couple non-title matches pitting wrestlers from one company against those of another. For the full rundown, please check out our Forbidden Door full and final card for everything you need to know about all nine main card matches, plus those taking place on the kickoff show!

Renee Young and Jeff Jarrett are here for the Buy-In, and we are live!