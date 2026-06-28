AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Full & Final Card

It's that time of year once again. The time where the stars of AEW welcome members of the New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, and STARDOM rosters into their home as the "Forbidden Door" is booted off of its hinges.

The fifth annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is officially here as fans from around the world are currently flocking to the SAP Center in San Jose, Arena to see what four of the biggest wrestling companies in the world has to offer. There are nine matches set in stone on the main card, two matches on the Zero Hour pre-show, so let's take a look at the full and final card for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026.

The show will be headlined by a triple main event with championship implications. MJF won't be defending the AEW World Championship on the show, but he will be teaming with Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Andrade El Idolo, and Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family to take on Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin in a Steel Cage Match. If Briscoe's team gets the win, Briscoe will earn himself a shot at MJF's beloved "Triple B," though bout Andrade and Knight have their sights set on the title too. However, they will have to coexist with the man they're both looking to dethrone for the simple reason of Don Callis being given a duffel bag full of money.

As for who else will be earning title shots, the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will take place at Forbidden Door. In the women's bracket, the recently returned Mercedes Mone will look to become the first AEW wrestler to win "The Owen" back-to-back, but the underdog story of the year might get in her way as Maya World is hoping to punch her ticket to Wembley Stadium by defeating one of her idols.

In the men's bracket, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will wrestle for the third summer in a row to see who will go to AEW All In London 2026 to challenge for the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling. These two men headlined Forbidden Door two years ago with Swerve getting the win, and the rematch ended in a 30 minute draw. Can "The Aerial Assassin" finally get that win over Strickland and headline the biggest show of the year in his home country?