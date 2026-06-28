AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Full & Final Card
It's that time of year once again. The time where the stars of AEW welcome members of the New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, and STARDOM rosters into their home as the "Forbidden Door" is booted off of its hinges.
The fifth annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is officially here as fans from around the world are currently flocking to the SAP Center in San Jose, Arena to see what four of the biggest wrestling companies in the world has to offer. There are nine matches set in stone on the main card, two matches on the Zero Hour pre-show, so let's take a look at the full and final card for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026.
The show will be headlined by a triple main event with championship implications. MJF won't be defending the AEW World Championship on the show, but he will be teaming with Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Andrade El Idolo, and Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family to take on Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin in a Steel Cage Match. If Briscoe's team gets the win, Briscoe will earn himself a shot at MJF's beloved "Triple B," though bout Andrade and Knight have their sights set on the title too. However, they will have to coexist with the man they're both looking to dethrone for the simple reason of Don Callis being given a duffel bag full of money.
As for who else will be earning title shots, the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will take place at Forbidden Door. In the women's bracket, the recently returned Mercedes Mone will look to become the first AEW wrestler to win "The Owen" back-to-back, but the underdog story of the year might get in her way as Maya World is hoping to punch her ticket to Wembley Stadium by defeating one of her idols.
In the men's bracket, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will wrestle for the third summer in a row to see who will go to AEW All In London 2026 to challenge for the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling. These two men headlined Forbidden Door two years ago with Swerve getting the win, and the rematch ended in a 30 minute draw. Can "The Aerial Assassin" finally get that win over Strickland and headline the biggest show of the year in his home country?
Five Titles Are On The Line
Just because there aren't any titles on the line in the triple main event doesn't mean that there aren't any titles being defended at all as four championships will be on the line at Forbidden Door.
While the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Yota Tsuji is boycotting the event to try and restore prestige to a title he feels has been disrespected by AEW, the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, Shota Umino, is making the trip stateside. He will be defending his title against PAC of the Death Riders, a group he knows very well as he was mentored by Jon Moxley during his young lion days in NJPW.
Speaking of Moxley, he will be making another defense of his AEW Continental Championship at Forbidden Door. This time, it will be the current ROH World Champion, Bandido, who is stepping up to take Moxley's title away from him. These two men have never had a one-on-one singles match, but have crossed paths in tag team action over the past few weeks, and after missing a couple of months of action in AEW due to visa issues, Bandido will be looking to clinch his first AEW singles title at the expense of Moxley.
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will make the first defense of the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door as they take on The Dogs. David Finlay and Clark Connors have been unapologetic in their quest for gold since arriving in AEW earlier this year, but knowing that they don't have long left in their tag team careers, Cope and Cage are going to do everything in their power to to keep their straps.
The AEW Women's World Championship will also be on the line on Sunday as Thekla is not just taking on Starlight Kid, but it feels as if she is taking on the entire promotion of STARDOM itself. Thekla was infamously fired from STARDOM in 2025 after attacking company President, Taro Okada, and has declared both death and war on her former employers since becoming the top dog in the AEW women's division, and Starlight Kid has answered the call. However, Thekla has never beaten Starlight Kid in singles action before, so she will be looking to change that in San Jose.
Rounding out the title matches is the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship match, where Divine Dominion dared Thunder Rosa to find any female wrestler to team up with her for a title match at Forbidden Door. Thanks to Rosa working extensively in CMLL over the past year, she has landed the services of Olympia, a woman who has appeared in both AEW and ROH over the past year, including challenging Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship in November 2025.
An International Feel
As for the matches that don't have anything on the line, they will likely be in the conversation when it comes to Match of the Night, especially given who is involved.
In the biggest match of the night to not have anything other than pride on the line, Kenny Omega and Zack Sabre Jr. will go one-on-one for the first time in an AEW ring. Sabre Jr. has become "Mr. Forbidden Door" since 2022, and will become the first NJPW wrestler to appear on every Forbidden Door card having already wrestled the likes of Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, and even Nigel McGuinness over the past few years. However, Omega is still angry about how his AEW World Championship match with MJF went at AEW Dynasty 2026 and is looking for a big singles win to get him back in title contention. Omega has never lost to Sabre Jr. in singles action before, but will the third time be the charm for "The Front Man?"
Elsewhere in The Elite, The Young Bucks will also make history by wrestling on their fifth consecutive Forbidden Door show in a three-way tag team match. They will take on Shingo Takagi and Titan of NJPW's Unbound Co. stable, and the new ROH World Tag Team Champions, El Sky Team's Mistico and Mascara Dorada from CMLL. At the time of writing, Mistico and Dorada's newly won belts are not on the line, but what will be on the line is Matt and Nick Jackson's hopes of getting the AEW World Tag Team Championships back, as a loss at Forbidden Door would be disastrous for them.
Rounding out the card will be a match to determine the final entrant in the Survival of the Fittest Match to determine the new AEW TBS Champion, with Skye Blue taking on STARDOM's Maika. Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Queen Aminata, Persephone, and Harley Cameron have already qualified for the bout that will take place on July 1, but will Hart being more gold to the Triangle of Madness, or will Maika take some AEW gold back to Japan?